[Today’s K-pop] Chungha to come out with 2nd LP next month: report

(Credit: MNH Entertainment)



Chungha will make a comeback with second studio album next month, according to a local media report on Thursday.



It has been eight months since single “Killing Me” and about 1 1/2 years since her first LP “Querencia.” The LP came four years after her debut and the 21-track album was selected as one of The 50 Best Albums of 2021 listed by Billboard magazine.



Last month the songstress sang the theme song for period drama “Bloody Heart” and is the featured artist for singer Shin Yongjae’s “Flower” that came out on Wednesday.



SHINee’s Onew tops Japan charts with solo digital album



(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Onew of SHINee topped major Japanese charts with digital album “Who Sings? Vol. 1” that was rolled out through music platforms on June 1.



The album was No. 1 on both Oricon’s weekly digital album chart and Billboard Japan’s download album weekly chart. It consists of his covers of four Japanese songs, such as Misia’s “Everything” and Kazumasa Oda’s “Kirakira.”



The digital album gave fans a taste of his upcoming first solo studio album in Japan “Life Goes On,” a 10-track album that will include the four tracks. The LP will be out on July 6.



From July 8, the veteran idol will host his first solo tour in the country visiting fans in Tokyo, Fukuoka, Nagoya and Osaka.



Onew is currently appearing in musical “Midnight Sun.”



BTOB’s Lee Minhyuk to return with 2nd solo LP



(Credit: Cube Entertainment)



Lee Minhyuk of BTOB signaled return as a solo singer on Thursday.



He floated a teaser image for second full album “Boom” through the band’s SNS channel. His first solo work was first solo LP “Hutazone” that came out in 2019. In November last year, he dropped digital single “Good Night,” co-authoring lyrics and melody.



“Boom” will be fully unveiled on June 27.



In the meantime, he appeared in “Urban Myths,” a ten-part ombinus horror movie that feature a number of idols including Shownu of Monsta X, Ju Haknyeon of The Boyz as well as SeolA and Exy of WJSN. The movie was released last month.



WJSN to drop special single next month



(Credit: Starship Entertainment)