Business

[Photo News] Minister in self-driving car

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 9, 2022 - 15:25       Updated : Jun 9, 2022 - 15:28

Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Won Hee-ryong gives a thumbs-up during a test operation of Hyundai Motor’s level 4 autonomous car-hailing service RoboRide, delivered by Ioniq 5 in Gangnam, Seoul, Thursday.

The carmaker said it will run the service via car-hailing service application i.M. between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to minimize inconvenience of commuters. Up to three passengers can use the service, including one person able to drive the vehicle in case of an emergency. Level 4 refers to a vehicle driving itself under limited conditions. 

The first customers for RoboRide included Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, Jinmobility CEO Lee Sung-wook, Hyundai Motor Group R&D Center Chief Technology Officer Park Jung-kook and Hyundai Motor Group President Kong Young-woon.  (Hyundai Motor Group)

By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
