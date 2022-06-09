SK hynix to supply industry’s first HBM3 chip to Nvidia

SK hynix’s new HBM3 high-performing DRAM chips (SK hynix)
SK hynix said Thursday it has started mass production of HBM3, the world’s best-performing DRAM, or dynamic random access memory, product, with the first batch being supplied to US chip giant Nvidia.
Referring to high-bandwidth memory, the latest development vertically interconnects multiple DRAM chips, drastically increasing data processing speed compared to traditional DRAM chips. The latest HBM3 DRAM is the fourth generation of its HBM product.
SK hynix, the world’s second-largest memory chip maker, has become the first to mass produce the high-value, high-performance chip, a breakthrough made seven months since its development.
Nvidia is the first client for the new chip. The largest US chipmaker in terms of market value recently completed performance tests and plans to adopt the new chip for its own H100 graphics processing unit that will be used for cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies like accelerated computing.
“In a close partnership with Nvidia, we have secured top-notch competitiveness in the premium DRAM market,” said Noh Jong-won, president and chief marketing officer at SK hynix. “We aim to become a solution provider that deeply understands and addresses our customers’ needs through continuous open collaboration.”
By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com
)