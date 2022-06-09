[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Hansan Ramie Fabric Cultural Festival



The Hansan Ramie Fabric Cultural Festival will be held from Friday to Sunday at Hansan Mosi Museum and Hansan Traditional Market in Seocheon, South Chungcheong Province.



The event seeks to continue the tradition of weaving Hansan ramie fabric, known as “mosi” in Korean, which is listed as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.



The festival offers an opportunity to experience weaving traditional Korean natural fibers and trying on mosi clothing.



Special events, including a fashion show and designer competition, are presented to visitors as well.



Admission is free.



More information can be found at www.hansanmosi.kr.





Everland’s Rose Festival



Everland’s Rose Festival, also known as Flower Art and Market, is scheduled to run through Sunday at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.



The annual festival features the Everland Rose Garden covered in beautiful flowers that are expected to be in bloom for one month.



Visitors can freely enjoy the 720 types of roses and take flower-covered photos while enjoying the popular amusement park.



Everland’s admission fees cost 46,000 won and 58,000 won for children and adults, respectively.



The event also offers the opportunity to enjoy an outdoor concert, purchase a rose-related product in a pop-up store or attend a special parade.



Updated information can be found at www.everland.com.





Buyeo Seodong Lotus Festival



The Buyeo Seodong Lotus Festival is set to run from July 14 to 17 at Buyeo Seodong Park and Gungnamji Pond in Buyeo, South Chungcheong Province.



The annual festival takes place every July at summer’s peak, when lotus flowers bloom.



The event features the historic love story of Seodong and Princess Sun-hwa of the Baekje Kingdom with various programs, including multimedia displays and a lotus canoe experience.



Admission is free.



Updated information can be found at www.lotusfestival.kr.





Daegu Chimac Festival



The Daegu Chimac Festival will start July 6 and run through July 10 in areas of Duryu Park in Daegu.



In response to Koreans’ enthusiasm for eating chicken with beer, the event is created by combining the words “chicken” and “maekju,” meaning beer in Korean.



Visitors can enjoy electronic dance music and local artists busking, while gorging on the delicious combination of chicken and beer.



Anyone can enjoy the festival, though the purchase of alcoholic beverages is limited to adults.



More information can be found at www.chimacfestival.com.



