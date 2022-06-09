 Back To Top
Business

High school students invited to Korea Economics Olympiad

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Jun 9, 2022 - 15:00       Updated : Jun 9, 2022 - 15:00
Promotional poster of the 2022 Korea Economics Olympiad (Korea Economics Olympiad)
Promotional poster of the 2022 Korea Economics Olympiad (Korea Economics Olympiad)
High school students are invited to compete in the 2022 Korea Economics Olympiad, which is held to select entrants for the International Economics Olympiad (IEO).

The IEO is an annual competition for high school students in economics. Held since 2018, the IEO’s activities are designed to stimulate creative problem-solving skills among students interested in economics, business and finance. It is supported by Nobel laureate Eric Maskin and Higher School of Economics.

The KEO, hosted by the Hankuk Academy of Foreign Studies and sponsored by the Korea Herald and Discover Korea, consists of two tests -- an online written test on June 18 to evaluate a student’s general understanding of economics, business and finance; and a presentation on July 9 to assess a student’s ability to apply knowledge to specific situations and to use media.

The top five students with the highest scores will be qualified to participate in the IEO as representatives of South Korea.

Selected students will be provided with mentoring and training to better perform in the IEO.

Korean students won two gold medals and a bronze medal, ranking ninth in the 2019 IEO; two bronze medals in the 2020 IEO; and five bronze medals, ranking 10th in the 2021 IEO.

Applications for the KEO will be received until June 15, and more details can be found at www.koreaecolymp.com

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
