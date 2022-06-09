Preorders for aespa's upcoming EP surpass 1m copies

Rising K-pop girl group aespa's second EP "Girls" has scored over 1 million units in preorders since they began a week ago, SM Entertainment, the group's agency, said Thursday.

Debuting in November 2020 with a unique metaverse-based concept, the quartet shot to fame with its debut single "Black Mamba" and follow-up songs "Next Level" and "Savage."

The large preorders herald the forthcoming album will also be a huge success.

The quartet will release an English single titled "Life's Too Short" on June 24 and "Girls" on July 8. (Yonhap)