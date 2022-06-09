 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases below 60,000 for 2nd day

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 9, 2022 - 09:32       Updated : Jun 9, 2022 - 10:40
Workers carry out disinfection work in Pyongyang, in this photo released by the North's Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday. (KCNA)
Workers carry out disinfection work in Pyongyang, in this photo released by the North's Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday. (KCNA)

North Korea's new fever cases stayed below 60,000 for the second consecutive day, its state media reported Thursday, nearly a month after the reclusive nation announced a COVID-19 outbreak.

Over 50,860 more people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.3 million as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, of which more than 4.21 million have recovered, and at least 93,690 are being treated, it added. It did not provide information regarding whether additional deaths have been confirmed.

The country's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.

Pyongyang, meanwhile, is stepping up efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus by carrying out medical checkups with "scientific accuracy, promptness and creditability," the KCNA reported.

"The scientific levels of medical check-up and examination and various tests are raised to correctly identify the malignant virus infection on the basis of finding all the fever cases across the country," it said.

The state-controlled new agency's report seems to be intended to counter concerns in the outside world about the virus control and prevention capabilities of the impoverished country, known for its dilapidated health care system and malnutrition among many of its 25 million people.

Observers here question the credibility of its coronavirus statistics, with the North stating that its death toll stood at just 71 as of June 3.

On May 12, North Korea disclosed its first COVID-19 case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114