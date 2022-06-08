[Herald Interview] Bae Doo-na regrets not taking part in Cannes

Bae Doo-na stars in Hirokazu Kore-eda’s new film “Broker.” (CJ ENM)





Korean actor Bae Doo-na, 42, expressed regret over not being able to take part in promotional events for “Broker,” as she is currently filming Zack Snyder’s new sci-fi saga for Netflix, “Rebel Moon,” during an interview with local reporters via Zoom on Wednesday.



Bae also could not be present at the 75th Cannes Film Festival where Song won the award for best actor for his role in “Broker.”



“It is too bad that I could not make it to Cannes this year,” Bae said. “I tried adjusting my schedule but it did not work out. As an actor, film shooting schedule had to come first.”



Even though she could not be there to enjoy the fest, Bae added that this year’s Cannes was particularly meaningful to her because two of her works -- “Broker,” directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, and “Next Sohee,” directed by Jung July -- had both been invited.



“Next Sohee” closed Critics’ Week, a sidebar event dedicated to showing directors’ first and second films.



“Broker” centers on relationships formed through baby boxes installed at churches or institutions in Korea where desperate parents can leave their newborns anonymously.



Bae plays police officer Soo-jin, who is investigating two men-- Sang-hyun (Song Kang-ho) and Dong-soo (Gang Dong-won) -- who steal a baby to sell the child to a family who cannot legally adopt.



Bae talked further about Song’s Cannes win during the interview.



“After I saw the news, I immediately sent him a text message. But I have not received a reply. Maybe he got too many messages or maybe my message got lost since I am in the US,” Bae joked.



She then talked about how special Song’s win is to her, as Bae has worked on four movies with Song -- “Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance” (2002) directed by Park Chan-wook, “The Host” (2006) directed by Bong Joon-ho, “The Drug King” (2018) directed by Woo Min-ho, and the most recent “Broker.”



“Our first film was ‘Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance.’ I was really young back then like 21 or 22. Since then I have witnessed him perform with all his heart in each and every film. So I was really happy that he won the award,” Bae said.



She was tougher on her own performances.



“I am never satisfied with my acting, and I only see flaws,” Bae said. “I just accept it when the director says ‘OK.’ I don’t usually watch my performances at the shooting site either. I feel shy and embarrassed.”



While Bae is modest, the “Broker” director has praised her performance multiple times in press conference and interviews. According to Kore-eda, Bae was the only actor who asked for the Japanese version of the script the director originally wrote.







