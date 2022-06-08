Campaign banners to be upcycled to bags and wallets

Bags made of campaign banners are seen in this photo. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)



Campaign banners used for the June 1 local elections will be reborn as products such as bags and wallets according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.



The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday that it will promote a recycling project in cooperation with Seoul districts and Seoul Upcycling Plaza to reuse the campaign banners as materials for everyday products.



Campaign banners used in elections are usually thrown away or burnt, causing environmental issues. They are normally made of synthetic plastic fibers, producing a large number of harmful substances, such as greenhouse gases and carcinogens, when incinerated.



About 90 percent of banners, used for the March 9 presidential election, for instance, were disposed of in landfills or incinerated, according to the city government. Less than 10 percent were recycled as shopping sacks or sandbags due to issues of storage and recycling costs.





Campaign banners are piled up in Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul, a day after the June 1 local elections. (Yonhap)