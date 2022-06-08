No wedding photos, watermelons: Guideline for Cheong Wa Dae viewing

People take photos at Cheong Wa Dae on May 26. (Yonhap)
A month on from the opening of Cheong Wa Dae to the public, guidelines for visits and use of the Blue House compound was issued Tuesday by a special team under the Cultural Heritage Administration, spelling out activities that are banned on the former presidential grounds.
Foods that generate large amount of wastes, such as melons, and soups, including cups of instant noodles, cannot be brought inside.
Visitors who damage or harm facilities, cultural properties, animals, plants or other things on the Blue House grounds will be required to restore them to their original condition or pay compensation, the new guideline says.
On May 11, a day after its official opening, a woman in her 50s damaged the offering box and vessel situated in front of a Buddha statue located behind the former presidential residence. The 9th-century statue was made a designated treasure in 2018.
Those hoping to make videos in the area for non-personal use, must submit an application at least five days in advance. Permission should be requested 20 days ahead of time for the use of venues and outdoor gardens.
Wedding photo shoots are not allowed at Cheong Wa Dae at the moment, according to a CHA official.
While the guidelines come into effect Sunday, permission for filming will be granted starting June 20 and venue rental will start July 3.
Meanwhile, singer Rain is scheduled to hold a performance for a Netflix show at Cheong Wa Dae on June 17.
By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com
)