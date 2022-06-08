 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

LG Chem rises to world’s No. 3 chemical brand

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Jun 8, 2022 - 13:50       Updated : Jun 8, 2022 - 14:58
LG Chem CEO Shin Hak-cheol (LG Chem)
LG Chem CEO Shin Hak-cheol (LG Chem)
Petrochemicals-to-battery materials company LG Chem has become the third most valuable chemical brand in the world, up a notch from a year earlier, data showed Wednesday.
LG Chem’s brand value, estimated at $4.3 billion, followed that of Germany-based BASF and Saudi Arabia-based Sabic, according to London-headquartered consulting firm Brand Finance. LG Chem’s brand valuation rose over 19 percent compared to the estimate of the previous year.
This is the highest point LG Chem has reached. First appearing on Brand Finance’s table in 2018, LG Chem had remained in the No. 4 position through the 2021 estimate.
LG Chem’s valuation narrowly outsized that of US-based Dow, whose brand value saw a 15 percent increase over the past year.
Brand Finance’s report also showed that LG Chem was one of the five companies to be rated “AAA-” in terms of the brand strength, along with BASF, Sabic, Dow, as well as US-based DuPont.
Brand Finance Chairman David Haigh noted in the report that most top-notch chemical brands have been “above pre-pandemic valuations” as the COVID-19 pandemic disruption is not yet on the wane. All top 10 chemical brands by valuation saw a two-digit rise compared to 2021, except for Japan’s Asahi Kasei, whose valuation jumped 9 percent.
Brand Finance picks the world’s 25 largest chemical brands annually. LG Chem was the only South Korean company to be listed among the top 25 for 2022.
LG Chem has been dedicated to petrochemicals, advanced materials and the biotechnology business. The company also holds a majority stake in lithium-ion electric vehicle battery maker LG Energy Solution.
LG Chem’s operating profit for 2021 soared threefold to 5 trillion won ($4 billion) compared to 2020, its financial statement showed.
(consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114