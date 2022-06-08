 Back To Top
Finance

Seoul stocks open higher on US stock gains

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 8, 2022 - 09:40       Updated : Jun 8, 2022 - 09:40
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.51 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,632.85 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite grew 0.94 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 percent, on a technical rebound.

In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics added 0.31 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 1.92 percent.

Leading chemical firm LG Chem grew 2.16 percent, while financial heavyweight KB Financial Group slipped 0.17 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,253.85 won against the US dollar, up 3.85 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

