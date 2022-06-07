Democratic Party contemplates emergency leadership picks

The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea is contemplating possible choices for an interim leader until the new chair is elected, while the internal feud over who to blame for election defeat deepens.
The party was scheduled to hold a meeting of its legislators at 3 p.m. Tuesday to discuss who to appoint as members of the new emergency steering committee that will serve as a leadership group for the party until electing a new chairperson at the national convention in August.
The party plans to emphasize diversity in selecting committee members, as its spokespeople told the press that the party will focus on the committee representing the voices of women, younger generations, younger legislators and those outside the political circle.
It was unclear whether the party would be able to narrow down the candidates for the committee chair’s post, but the party aims to complete the process within this week so that the party can come under united leadership and put an end to the ongoing blame game.
Many heavyweights within the liberal party have made suggestions as to who would be suitable to lead the new emergency steering committee, including retired party members with established reputations and solid leadership skills.
Chung Sye-kyun, who headed the legislative branch as the National Assembly speaker from 2016 to 2018 before advancing as the prime minister for the Moon Jae-in administration for a little more than a year until April 2021, is touted as a possible candidate for the position.
Ryu In-tae, the former chief secretary of the National Assembly who served three terms as a lawmaker until 2016, is also touted as a possible candidate due to his well-rounded network within political circles and his honest and critical assessments of the liberal bloc.
Former National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang is being discussed by Democratic Party members as a likely candidate to lead the emergency steering committee mainly due to his decades of experience in politics that could be influential in ending the internal dispute and bringing unity to the party.
He has experience leading the liberal bloc in emergency modes in the past, notably in 2014 when he cleared the internal feud that erupted after the liberal bloc lost the parliamentary by-elections in July 2014.
Sources have mentioned former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, former Rep. Lee Kwang-jae, Gyeonggi Province Gov.-elect Kim Dong-yeon and former Justice Minister Kang Keum-sil as possible candidates for the leadership position.
Whoever is chosen to lead the party until August will be tasked with bridging the divide between supporters of Rep. Lee Jae-myung and others that has widened explosively since the party suffered a crushing defeat in the local elections.
Pro-Moon legislators have applied pressure to the pro-Lee circle to have Lee assume responsibility for the election defeat, saying Lee should not have represented the party as the presidential nominee in the first place and that his early return made the local elections more challenging than they already were.
On his first day at the National Assembly, Lee said he is attentive to the opinions from party members and supporters, saying he feels “heavy responsibility” as a first-term legislator touted as a possible candidate to be the next chairman of the Democratic Party.
Lee has widely been expected to continue his political career by trying out for the chairman seat in August and growing his influence enough to give another go at the next presidential election in 2027. No other heavyweight has so far been touted to run against Lee for the chairman election.
“There’s still time left until the national convention, so I have not deeply thought about it (running to be the next chairman),” Lee told reporters upon entering the National Assembly.
Amid the deepening feud, former Democratic Party Chairman Lee Nak-yon left for the United States on Tuesday to step away from the main political stage for the time being. He is touted as one of the core members of the pro-Moon group who was pushed away from the spotlight after losing in the primaries to Lee Jae-myung ahead of this year’s presidential election.
“There are those who chastise me for leaving the country at a concerning time,” Lee Nak-yon wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday before departing. “Although I worry about the present, I believe in the future.”
But sources speculate Lee Nak-yon could return early depending on how the internal feud proceeds, as he is believed to possibly return later and try again for a legislative seat or make another bid for the presidency.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
