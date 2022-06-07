 Back To Top
National

S. Korea, US hold high-level diplomatic talks on N. Korea, alliance

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 7, 2022 - 09:50       Updated : Jun 7, 2022 - 09:50
South Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong (R) shakes hands with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman during a meeting at the ministry's building in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
South Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong (R) shakes hands with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman during a meeting at the ministry's building in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Senior government officials of South Korea and the United States had talks here Tuesday on North Korea and pending alliance issues, two weeks after their presidents agreed during a Seoul summit to upgrade Seoul-Washington ties to a "Global Comprehensive Strategic Alliance."

The meeting between Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman came a couple of days after the North fired eight short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) into the East Sea. It marked their first face-to-face consultations since the launch of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration.

The two plan to meet again in Seoul on Wednesday in a trilateral session involving their Japanese counterpart Takeo Mori. The previous gathering of the regional powers' No. 2 diplomats took place in Washington, D.C., in November last year. (Yonhap)

