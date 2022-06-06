[Graphic News] 8 out of 10 workplace sexual harassment victims face retaliation

More than 8 out of 10 people who reported sexual harassment at the workplace said they suffered from some form of retaliation, a civic group reported.
Gapjil 119, which campaigns against workplace abuses, announced its analysis of the 205 reports it received from abuse victims between January 2021 and March 2022.
About 100 of the reports were from those who had filed complaints about sexual harassment to either their employer or other institutions.
About 90 percent of them said they did not receive due protection after speaking out about sexual harassment, and 83 percent said they experienced retaliation, the group said.
About 64 percent of the victims identified their supervisors as harassers, while 30 percent of the cases involved their employers, according to the group’s survey, which allowed multiple responses. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)