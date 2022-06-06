[Photo News] Hybrid electric race

(Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai Motor‘s hybrid vehicle, i20 N Rally1, is seen racing at the fifth round of the 2022 World Rally Championship held on the Italian island of Sardinia between Thursday and Sunday. Two drivers in Hyundai‘s world rally team came in first and third, awarding the South Korean carmaker its fifth win at the championship’s Italian events. The 2022 WRC is the first year in the championship’s history where hybrid electric-powered units fully replaced internal combustion engines.
By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com
)