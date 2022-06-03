 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Mom’s Touch in search for new owner

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Jun 3, 2022 - 16:21       Updated : Jun 3, 2022 - 16:21
The corporate logo of Mom’s Touch (Mom’s Touch)
The corporate logo of Mom’s Touch (Mom’s Touch)

South Korean chicken burger chain Mom’s Touch is searching for a new owner following its delisting from the nation’s second bourse Kosdaq on Tuesday.

Its largest shareholder, local private equity firm Korea F&B Holdings, plans to buy shares at 62,000 won apiece for the next six months in order to protect minority shareholders.

Following its delisting, industry watchers say sell-off talks are also expected to gain momentum.

“Listed companies have legal obligations such as disclosure of financial statements and information to the public, which sometimes delay sell-off talks,” said Kim Dae-jong, a professor of business administration at Sejong University.

Mom’s Touch’s corporate value is estimated at around 1 trillion won ($804 million), almost three times the amount Korea F&B Holdings invested back in 2019 to acquire the company.

The burger chain, which was listed on Kosdaq six years ago, has seen stellar growth. In 2020, profits surged 35.8 percent to 26. 3 billion won from a year ago. In the following year, the figures jumped more than 50 percent to 39.5 billion won.

As of the first quarter this year, there are a total of 1,352 chain stores nationwide -- the largest among franchise rivals, including Lotteria and McDonald’s. It also operates 13 stores in Taiwan, Singapore and the US.

Despite its relentless expansion in recent years, sources say it could take some time for it find a new buyer as its crosstown rival, Burger King Korea whose largest shareholder is Hong Kong-based Affinity Equity Partners, has also been put up for sale recently.

By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114