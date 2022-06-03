Swearing-in ceremony for new US ambassador to S. Korea held

In this captured image of a tweet by the US Embassy in Seoul on Friday, Philip Goldberg, the US ambassador-designate to South Korea, is sworn in to his post.(Yonhap)

Philip Goldberg has been formally sworn in as US ambassador to South Korea, the US Embassy in Seoul said Friday, as he plans to arrive here "later this summer."

"Ambassador Goldberg brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to strengthen our growing global partnership," the embassy tweeted with a photo of Goldberg taking an oath at the State Department in Washington D.C.

The department said in a media note Wednesday (US time) that Goldberg will arrive in South Korea later this summer. It did not specify a date.

Last month, the US Senate approved his nomination

Goldberg, a career diplomat, previously served as ambassador to Colombia and worked as coordinator for Implementation of UN Security Council Resolution on North Korea from 2009-2010. (Yonhap)