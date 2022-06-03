Blackpink gears up for comeback in 2 years, possible world tour

Blackpink (YG Entertainment)



The world’s biggest K-pop girl group Blackpink is preparing to make its long-awaited return to the music scene within this year, or in a few months at the earliest.



A few weeks after several local media outlets reported of the K-pop quartet’s possible new release this year, the bandmates confirmed of their comeback and a possible concert tour through a Rolling Stone interview published on May 26.



Speaking about her health recovery following the band’s previous world tour that ended in 2020, Jennie, the group’s rapper, said she was thinking every day about how to prepare herself “for the next busy two years” as “we’re preparing for our comeback and planning our tour” these days.



If Blackpink makes a comeback as anticipated within this year, it will mark the band’s return as a complete group in almost two years since its debut full-length album, “The Album,” in October 2020.



Rumors of the quartet’s return with new music have been floating around since early this year as local analysts continued to paint a rosy outlook for the band’s label, YG Entertainment, this year, with Blackpink among many of the company’s headlining artists to make their prolonged comeback.



The rumors began taking shape in May after reports from local brokerage firms predicted YG would see a rebound in performance in the second half of the year from the lower-than-expected turnout of the first quarter.



“YG’s performance is expected to show a steep upturn between end of June and early July when Blackpink makes a return,” said an analyst of NH Investment & Securities who was quoted by several local media outlets. A Yuanta Securities analyst predicted that the K-pop act will come back with new music in the third quarter and embark on a tour in the fourth.



Blackpink members attend an event celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s 96th birthday and Platinum Jubilee at the British Embassy residence in Seoul on Thursday. (YG Entertainment)