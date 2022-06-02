Singer Rain to hold first show at Cheong Wa Dae after its opening to the public

Rain hints at his upcoming solo performance at Cheong Wa Dae on Instagram. (Rain’s Instagram)

Rain is set to hold a solo performance at Cheong Wa Dae later this month. He will become the first artist to perform on the stage there since the former presidential office opened to the public on May 10.



The musician announced on his Instagram that he is slated to perform exclusively at Cheong Wa Dae at 7 p.m. on June 17.



“I would like to thank you all. I got a chance to hold a solo concert at Cheong Wa Dae,” he said in an Instagram post. “I’m planning to be with all of you in an open space for the performance.”





At the same time, he asked those who are planning on joining the concert to prepare three things: a black outfit, black sunglasses and the passion to entrust oneself to the beat.



Although KBS’ “Open Concert” held a special concert in front of the main building of Cheong Wa Dae on May 22, it featured several performers, including Brave Girls and Insooni.



Detailed information has yet to be announced, but the show will be free, he said.





