 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Singer Rain to hold first show at Cheong Wa Dae after its opening to the public

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jun 2, 2022 - 18:54       Updated : Jun 2, 2022 - 18:54
 
Rain hints at his upcoming solo performance at Cheong Wa Dae on Instagram. (Rain’s Instagram)
Rain hints at his upcoming solo performance at Cheong Wa Dae on Instagram. (Rain’s Instagram)
Rain is set to hold a solo performance at Cheong Wa Dae later this month. He will become the first artist to perform on the stage there since the former presidential office opened to the public on May 10.

The musician announced on his Instagram that he is slated to perform exclusively at Cheong Wa Dae at 7 p.m. on June 17.

“I would like to thank you all. I got a chance to hold a solo concert at Cheong Wa Dae,” he said in an Instagram post. “I’m planning to be with all of you in an open space for the performance.”

Rain hints at his upcoming solo performance at Cheong Wa Dae on Instagram. (Rain’s Instagram)
Rain hints at his upcoming solo performance at Cheong Wa Dae on Instagram. (Rain’s Instagram)
At the same time, he asked those who are planning on joining the concert to prepare three things: a black outfit, black sunglasses and the passion to entrust oneself to the beat.

Although KBS’ “Open Concert” held a special concert in front of the main building of Cheong Wa Dae on May 22, it featured several performers, including Brave Girls and Insooni.

Detailed information has yet to be announced, but the show will be free, he said.

Rain hints at his upcoming solo performance at Cheong Wa Dae on Instagram. (Rain’s Instagram)
Rain hints at his upcoming solo performance at Cheong Wa Dae on Instagram. (Rain’s Instagram)
The singer’s performance will be available on global streaming service Netflix, he added.

Meanwhile, a Netflix official told The Korea Herald that the music program is tentatively titled “Take One.”

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114