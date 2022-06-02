 Back To Top
National

[Photo News] The day after the election

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 2, 2022 - 17:57       Updated : Jun 2, 2022 - 17:57
No more loud music, street banners and canvassing trucks. Local elections are over in South Korea now.

The usual post-election scenes here include winners making a visit to symbolic sites such as a war memorial as a show of their commitment to serving the people, while losers take time to reflect on the results.

Similar scenes took place on Thursday. Here are some photos that show what went down a day after the nationwide local elections, which came just three months after a nail-biting presidential contest in March. 


Campaign banners are removed and piled up on a truck on Thursday morning in Seoul’s southern district of Songpa-gu a day after the June 1 local elections. (Yonhap)
Campaign banners are removed and piled up on a truck on Thursday morning in Seoul’s southern district of Songpa-gu a day after the June 1 local elections. (Yonhap)


An official puts up a “thank you for voting” banner by the Songpa-gu district head-elect and takes down those for unsuccessful candidates, including Seoul Mayor candidate Song Young-gil of the opposition Democratic Party of Korea, at a street in Seoul on Thursday morning. (Yonhap)
An official puts up a “thank you for voting” banner by the Songpa-gu district head-elect and takes down those for unsuccessful candidates, including Seoul Mayor candidate Song Young-gil of the opposition Democratic Party of Korea, at a street in Seoul on Thursday morning. (Yonhap)


Kim Dong-yeon of the Democratic Party lays flowers at a memorial tower for the patriots in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province’s capital city, Thursday morning, after winning the post of Gyeonggi Province governor in one of the most tightly contested races in Wednesday’s local elections. (Yonhap)
Kim Dong-yeon of the Democratic Party lays flowers at a memorial tower for the patriots in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province’s capital city, Thursday morning, after winning the post of Gyeonggi Province governor in one of the most tightly contested races in Wednesday’s local elections. (Yonhap)


Democratic Party’s emergency steering committee members, including co-heads Yun Ho-jung (fourth from left) and Park Ji-hyun (fourth from right), announce their mass resignation at a press conference in the National Assembly in Seoul on Thursday, a day after the party’s crushing defeat in the local elections. (Yonhap)
Democratic Party’s emergency steering committee members, including co-heads Yun Ho-jung (fourth from left) and Park Ji-hyun (fourth from right), announce their mass resignation at a press conference in the National Assembly in Seoul on Thursday, a day after the party’s crushing defeat in the local elections. (Yonhap)


Busan Mayor-elect Park Hyeong-joon of the ruling People Power Party poses for photographs with a certificate of election given by the National Election Commission at the election body’s Busan branch on Thursday. (Yonhap)
Busan Mayor-elect Park Hyeong-joon of the ruling People Power Party poses for photographs with a certificate of election given by the National Election Commission at the election body’s Busan branch on Thursday. (Yonhap)


By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
