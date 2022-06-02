‘Vaccination is key in COVID-19 recovery, but distribution too slow for developing countries’

UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the UNDP Bureau for Policy and Programme Support Haoliang Xu poses during an interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul on May 24. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)



Some countries’ economies are recovering back to pre-pandemic levels, but COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on developing countries, and global efforts are needed to support vaccinating their populations, Haoliang Xu, a director at the United Nations Development Programme, said in the interview with The Korea Herald.



“COVID-19 has had a profound impact on development, especially for developing countries. For developing countries, there has been a reversal of development,” UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the UNDP Bureau for Policy and Programme Support Haoliang Xu said during the interview held in Seoul on May 24.



Assessing the impacts of the pandemic, the UNDP director explained how it has further widened the gap between developed and developing countries. This would ultimately weaken global efforts for common sustainability goals, he said.



Reversal of development



The COVID-19 pandemic led to an overall decline in the UNDP’s human development index in 2020 for the first time in 30 years since the concept was introduced in 1990. The UNDP’s HDI assesses the development of countries by looking at three key factors: health, education and income.



The pandemic took people’s lives, jobs and access to education. Gender-based violence increased, and disruption in global supply chains caused economic domino effects to weaken economies. There was an even grimmer picture in developing countries.



“With COVID-19 pushing more people into poverty, severe long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic could push an additional 207 million people into extreme poverty on top of the current pandemic trajectory, bringing the total to over 1 billion by 2030,” Xu said, citing a UNDP study.



According to the UNDP, 56 percent of developing economies are at risk of debt distress on public and publicly guaranteed debt in 2022. In the year before, global debt reached a record $303 trillion, a significant increase from $226 trillion in 2020.



“Governments are affected because they cannot collect taxes due to decreased economic activities, and their loss of revenue means they have no fiscal space to invest and implement policy measures to support their people,” Xu explained.



According to the UNDP director, governments of developed economies are seen to have an average of 20 to 25 policy response measures to support their people financially. But for developing countries, the average number of social response measure is only three.



As the largest global entity in charge of countries’ development, the UNDP has been tasked to support their socioeconomic responses. From analyzing the status quo and the socioeconomic impacts of the pandemic, the UNDP helped more than 100 countries develop their own socioeconomic response measures with concrete plans, Xu explained.





UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the UNDP Bureau for Policy and Programme Support Haoliang Xu poses during an interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul on May 24. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)