Weekly K-pop chart show to debut on US radio

Concept image of “K-pop Radar” (Space Oddity)
A weekly K-pop chart program is set to air on US satellite radio and will be the first American countdown show dedicated exclusively to Korean music.
“K-pop Radar” will be broadcast on SiriusXM, a satellite radio service in North America with about 35 million subscribers, according to local music startup Space Oddity.
Beginning this week, the hour-long show will air at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time every Thursday on SiriusXM’s 88rising channel. The program will be recorded at a studio in Seoul.
“K-pop Radar” will provide weekly trending charts based on data collected by Space Oddity, aggregating global fandom activities such as followers, likes and shares on social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Spotify and Instagram, the firm said.
Its weekly chart data can also be checked on its official website and Twitter account on Fridays.
Jamie, a singer who won the first season of SBS’ survival audition program “K-pop Star,” will emcee the radio show. She co-hosts Arirang TV’s weekly music request show with TO1’s Lee Jae-yun and Cravity’s Allen.
In August 2019, Space Oddity unveiled “2019 K-pop World Map,” which showed the distribution of global viewership of K-pop clips.
88rising, a Los Angeles-based hip-hop label, executive produced the soundtrack for the 2021 Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” which featured a number of Korean musicians. The label also invited aespa and 2NE1 to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
