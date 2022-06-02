 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Weekly K-pop chart show to debut on US radio

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jun 2, 2022 - 14:59       Updated : Jun 2, 2022 - 14:59
Concept image of “K-pop Radar” (Space Oddity)
Concept image of “K-pop Radar” (Space Oddity)
A weekly K-pop chart program is set to air on US satellite radio and will be the first American countdown show dedicated exclusively to Korean music.

“K-pop Radar” will be broadcast on SiriusXM, a satellite radio service in North America with about 35 million subscribers, according to local music startup Space Oddity.

Beginning this week, the hour-long show will air at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time every Thursday on SiriusXM’s 88rising channel. The program will be recorded at a studio in Seoul.

“K-pop Radar” will provide weekly trending charts based on data collected by Space Oddity, aggregating global fandom activities such as followers, likes and shares on social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Spotify and Instagram, the firm said.

Its weekly chart data can also be checked on its official website and Twitter account on Fridays.

Jamie, a singer who won the first season of SBS’ survival audition program “K-pop Star,” will emcee the radio show. She co-hosts Arirang TV’s weekly music request show with TO1’s Lee Jae-yun and Cravity’s Allen.

In August 2019, Space Oddity unveiled “2019 K-pop World Map,” which showed the distribution of global viewership of K-pop clips.

88rising, a Los Angeles-based hip-hop label, executive produced the soundtrack for the 2021 Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” which featured a number of Korean musicians. The label also invited aespa and 2NE1 to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114