JM Solution’s skin care products hit European market

Promotional image of a JM Solution product available for purchase in Europe (JM Solution)
JM Solution, the skin care brand from South Korean cosmetics company GP Club, said Thursday that it has recently started supplying products in Europe through local retailers.
Its Believe in Nature face mask line is the first to hit the European market. The firm said it will continue diversifying its product lineup in phases.
For the latest European push, the firm has partnered with two German retailers, Muller and dm-drogerie markt, which boast a combined 4,359 stores in 15 countries in Europe.
Since starting international operations in 2018 in China, JM Solution has continued to expand its global presence. The firm also entered the Japanese market in 2019.
“We are planning to expand our brand awareness in Europe with Germany as the starting point,” said a JM Solution official.
The official added the firm is also finalizing talks on a new partnership with Rossmann, one of the top three retailers in Europe.
By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com
)