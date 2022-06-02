 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea, Philippines to ink arrangement on support for Korean War veterans

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 2, 2022 - 09:41       Updated : Jun 2, 2022 - 09:41
Veterans Affairs Minister Park Min-shik (Yonhap)
Veterans Affairs Minister Park Min-shik (Yonhap)

South Korea and the Philippines will sign an arrangement later this week to strengthen support for each other's Korean War veterans and exchanges among their descendants, Seoul's veterans affairs ministry said Thursday.

Veterans Affairs Minister Park Min-shik and senior Philippine officials, including Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana and Veterans Affairs Office Administrator Ernesto G. Carolina, are set to join the signing ceremony on Friday.

During the 1950-53 war, the Philippines sent some 7,420 troops in support of South Korea, the third-largest force contribution after the United States and Britain, according to the ministry. Of the troops, 112 were killed in action while 299 were wounded.

"The Philippines is the country that willingly fought together alongside us when the Republic of Korea was in a desperate crisis," Park said. "Through the arrangement, the veterans ministry will expand international projects honoring the sacrifices and dedications of the veterans."

Prior to the signing, descendants of the two countries' war veterans will hold an event highlighting their pledge to work together for the countries' friendship and future cooperation, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114