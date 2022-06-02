 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

'Jurassic World Dominion' sets new opening day score in pandemic era

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 2, 2022 - 09:36       Updated : Jun 2, 2022 - 09:36
This image provided by Universal Pictures Korea shows a scene from
This image provided by Universal Pictures Korea shows a scene from "Jurassic World Dominion." (Universal Pictures Korea)

The sci-fi action adventure film "Jurassic World Dominion" has set the best opening-day record in South Korea during the COVID-19 pandemic, box office data showed Thursday.

The latest installment of the "Jurassic Park" franchise garnered 763,000 viewers upon its debut Wednesday, accounting for 52.9 percent of the tickets sold on the day, according to the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).

It marked the largest first-day score for any release since the new coronavirus broke out in early 2020, outnumbering the previous record of 715,000 set by Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 4.

The South Korean action comedy "The Roundup" came in second with 463,000 moviegoers on Wednesday, continuing its bullish run to bring its combined total to 7.48 million.

Thanks to the stellar performance by the two blockbusters, a total of 1.46 million people went to theaters on Wednesday, a public holiday for the country's local elections, marking the largest daily score since the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 5, Children's Day, the daily box office reached 1.3 million on the strong start of "Doctor Strange 2." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114