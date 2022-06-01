South Jeolla Province records highest voter turnout

Ballot boxes are carried away to be tallied, Wednesday night. (Yonhap)
South Jeolla Province recorded the highest turnout in Wednesday’s local elections, data showed.
According to the National Election Commission’s data, voter turnout in the region came to 58.5 percent, the highest among the 17 metropolitan cities and provinces, as of 8 p.m.
The lowest turnout was recorded in Gwangju, at 37.7 percent.
Overall voter turnout marked just 50.6 percent, the lowest recorded since the 2002 local election.
By Lim Jae-Seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com
)