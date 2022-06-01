 Back To Top
National

Voter turnout at 12% as of 11 a.m.

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 1, 2022 - 11:43       Updated : Jun 1, 2022 - 11:43
Voting is underway in local elections in S. Korea on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Voter turnout for South Korea’s local elections stood at 12 percent as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the country’s election authorities.

That is 3.7 percent points lower than the level recorded at the same time in the previous local elections in 2018.

Some 20.62 percent of registered voters already cast their ballots during the two-day early voting period last week. The early votes will be counted together with today’s votes, with the voting rate to be released after 1 p.m. 
 

By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
