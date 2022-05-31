[Today’s K-pop] Twice’s “Signal” music video tops 300m views

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



The music video for Twice’s “Signal” amassed 300 million views on YouTube on Tuesday, according to label JYP Entertainment.



The band now has 14 music videos with more than 300 million views, the most for a girl group in the world.



“Signal” is the focus track from the group’s fourth EP that came out in 2017.



Meanwhile, Twice will release its fourth full album in Japan on July 27. The LP “Celebrate” marks the fifth anniversary of its debut in the country. In March, its fourth compilation album in Japan “#Twice4” came out, and last week a DVD was released in which the nine bandmates look back on their past five years. The DVD ranked No. 1 on Oricon’s daily DVD ranking.



Treasure’s Japan tour sells out



All tickets for Treasure’s upcoming Japan tour have sold out, said label YG Entertainment on Tuesday.



From November, the band will perform 17 times in six cities for a combined audience of 155,000. The group has released four EPs since debuting in 2020 and is planning to put out a new album this summer. Its most recent album was EP “The Second Step: Chapter One” in February.



The main track for the new album has already been selected and the bandmates will soon start shooting the music video, according to the management company. But for the time being, there will only be 10 members instead of 12. Bang Yedam decided to focus on studying music to strengthen his production skills, while Masiho is taking time off in Japan due to health concerns.



Treasure is also planning big projects to mark the second anniversary of its debut in August. There is a possibility that the group will host a concert in Seoul, its second in Korea, before it starts touring Japan.



Will BTS’ Jungkook restart Instagram?



All Instagram posts of BTS’ youngest member Jungkook had been deleted as of Tuesday.



The artist’s personal account -- jungkook.97 -- shows no posts. He opened the account in December last year, simultaneously with the other bandmates. He had actively been communicating with fans via the channel and amassed 40 million followers as of last week. He is only the second male Korean entertainer to have as many Instagram followers, along with V.



His two videos -- one showing him boxing and the other dancing -- shared on Instagram generated 20 million views in less than 24 hours. Only two people had previously achieved the same feat: soccer legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



In the meantime, BTS will release the anthology album “Proof” on June 10. The band is currently in Washington to meet with US President Joe Biden.



Just B to host 1st concert in July



