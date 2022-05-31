Samsung Ho-Am prize awarded to scientists, poet

Lee Jae-yong, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman, participates Samsung Ho-Am Prize award ceremony held at the Shilla hotel in central Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
The Ho-Am Foundation has awarded four professors, a poet and a non-profit organization for the 2022 Samsung Ho-Am Prize, officials said Tuesday.
This year’s recipients include: Oh Yong-geun, professor at Pohang University of Science and Technology; Chang suk-bok, professor at Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology; Cha Sang-kyun, professor at Seoul National University; Joung J. Keith, professor at Harvard Medical School; Kim Hye-soon, poet; and the Heart-to-Heart Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping children with disabilities.
The award ceremony took place at the Shilla Hotel in central Seoul. Each winner received a cash prize of 300 million won ($242,000).
Named after the penname of Samsung group’s late founder Lee Byung-chull, the Samsung Ho-Am Prize was established in 1990 by Lee Kun-hee, the late chairman of Samsung. The prize is given to individuals and groups that have made significant contributions to academics, arts, social development and welfare of humanity.
Including this year’s recipients, the foundation has awarded 30.7 billion won to a total of 164 winners since 1990.
