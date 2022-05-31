 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Samsung Ho-Am prize awarded to scientists, poet

Samsung's de facto leader Lee Jae-yong takes part for 1st time in six years

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : May 31, 2022 - 16:35       Updated : May 31, 2022 - 16:35
Lee Jae-yong, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman, participates Samsung Ho-Am Prize award ceremony held at the Shilla hotel in central Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Lee Jae-yong, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman, participates Samsung Ho-Am Prize award ceremony held at the Shilla hotel in central Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
The Ho-Am Foundation has awarded four professors, a poet and a non-profit organization for the 2022 Samsung Ho-Am Prize, officials said Tuesday.

This year’s recipients include: Oh Yong-geun, professor at Pohang University of Science and Technology; Chang suk-bok, professor at Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology; Cha Sang-kyun, professor at Seoul National University; Joung J. Keith, professor at Harvard Medical School; Kim Hye-soon, poet; and the Heart-to-Heart Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping children with disabilities.

The award ceremony took place at the Shilla Hotel in central Seoul. Each winner received a cash prize of 300 million won ($242,000).

Named after the penname of Samsung group’s late founder Lee Byung-chull, the Samsung Ho-Am Prize was established in 1990 by Lee Kun-hee, the late chairman of Samsung. The prize is given to individuals and groups that have made significant contributions to academics, arts, social development and welfare of humanity.

Including this year’s recipients, the foundation has awarded 30.7 billion won to a total of 164 winners since 1990.

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114