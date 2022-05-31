Hyundai E&C showcases new Hillstate apartment complex in Yangju

A concept image of the Hillstate Patio Foret complex set to be built in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province. (Hyundai E&C)
Local builder Hyundai Engineering & Construction opened a model house for its new Hillstate Yangju Okjeong Patio Foret housing complex on May 13.
Customers can tour the model house until June 12 after making a reservation through Hillstate Patio Foret’s official website. A virtual tour is also available.
The new building can accommodate up to 809 households in 84-square-meter block houses. Each three story house was designed to include two parking spaces and an electric vehicle charging device, the company said.
For quality of living, the complex is to include a multipurpose gym, private swimming pool, shared office facility, golf driving range, and fitness club. A complex-wide children’s sports class and Pilates class will also be operated.
Nearby educational facilities range from elementary, middle and high schools to a private educational institution complex. Residents can also enjoy supermarkets and shopping centers such as E-mart, Lotte Mart, and LF Square, according to the company.
The company also emphasized the area’s convenient transportation. Commuters can reach Seoul in about 40 minutes by taking the Guri-Pocheon expressway. Seoul Subway Line No. 7 is also scheduled to be extended near the complex, while the Capital Region Second Ring Expressway and the capital area’s Great Train Express Line C is also expected to be built nearby.
A site-viewing event was successfully held from the end of March to May 7, with almost 20,000 people showing up, according to Hyundai E&C officials.
By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)