Korea-Italy collaborations to be featured at Milan Design Week

“Altar for offering to the gods” by Lee Hyung-kun, Lee Ji-ho and Mario Trimarchi (Korea Craft and Design Foundation)





Craftworks made in collaboration between Korean artisans and Italian designers will be on display at Korean Craft 2022, which will be held during Milan Design Week 2022, a major design art fair due to take place June 6 to 12.



The 10th edition of Korean Craft will showcase works that feature different beauty ideals realized by Korean artisans and Italian designers. Among the works on display will be the “Altar for offering to the gods” series created by Korean brassware artisans Lee Hyung-kun and Lee Ji-ho and Italian industrial designer Mario Trimarchi.



“Yugi is material only used in Korea, I am very much looking forward to reaction from the world at the exhibition,” said artisan Lee Hyung-kun, using the Korean word for brassware.



“My works have been confined to craftworks, but I tried creating works that feature more artistic aspects this time in collaboration with Mario Trimarchi,” Lee said at a press conference on Monday.





“GATherer” by Hur Sung-ja and Francesco Faccin (Korea Craft and Design Foundation)



Other artisans who worked with Italian designers are Korean lacquer artisans Park Gang-yong and Lyu Nam-gwon and Italian designer Lichele De Lucchi; and sedge craft artisan Hur Sung-ja and Italian designer Francesco Facchin.



The Korean craft exhibition will be helmed by artistic director Kang Shin-jae who came up with the theme of “Again from The Earth’s Foundation.” Twenty-two artisans from South Korea and Italy will be showcasing some 100 works.



“Craftworks are created with materials that came from Mother Earth and nature. That is why the works created by the artisans look natural to us. ‘Natural looking’ means something looks close to nature,” Kang said. “The concept of the exhibition aims to tell the public to go back to the basics. It is time for humanity to view the world through the lens of ‘ecological worldview.’”



Craft artist Joeng Da-hye creates comb-pattern potteries made of fine horsehair, a material used to make traditional hats worn by Korean men, called “gat.” When woven together, the delicate looking material turns into a strong and solid piece.





“Horsehair comb-pattern objet” by Joeng Da-hye (Korea Craft and Design Foundation)



The exhibition will take place at Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 7 to 12.



The global design week marks its 60th edition this year. Korean Craft 2022 is organized by Korea Craft and Design Foundation and hosted by Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.



