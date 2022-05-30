Hyundai E&C remediates dioxin-contaminated soil at US Army base in Incheon

Remediating the process of dioxin-contaminated soil (Hyundai E&C)
Hyundai Engineering & Construction successfully remediated a large amount of dioxin-contaminated soil for the first time in South Korea.
According to Hyundai E&C on Monday, the project of remediating 11,031 cubic meters of dioxin-contaminated land at Camp Market -- a US Army installation situated in Bupyeong-gu, Incheon -- was successfully completed after two years and 11 months of work.
The company used the in-pile thermal desorption and thermal oxidation cleanup treatment of dioxins — a highly toxic element classified as a class one carcinogen.
The in-pile thermal desorption approach involves placing contaminated soil within an engineered above-ground, fully covered, and insulated treatment pile structure, and then heating the soil to the required temperature to destroy the contaminants.
Having extracted vapors and liquids completely sealed during treatment, such a method is known as an environmentally friendly treatment.
Hyundai E&C reduced the concentration of dioxin to 2.18 picograms, which is much lower than its initial target of 100 picograms.
The company plans to take the lead in soil treatment technology to expand its business abroad and perform its role as an eco-friendly company.
“As the environmental pollution problem is expected to emerge significantly around the world, the company plans to actively jump into the polluted environment restoration business based on this achievement,” said a Hyundai E&C official.
