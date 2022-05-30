Guys, get a fancy car to sign up for Korean dating apps

Men being judged by their wallets and women by their looks is not a new thing in the world of dating. But the app Gold Spoon has made it official, advertising itself as “the dating app for people in the top 1 percent.” (123rf)



If you’re a single man and looking for love and marriage through dating apps in Korea, you’d better have at least one of these: A diploma from a high-ranking university, a high-paying job, a sizable net worth, or at least a luxury car.



These are the requirements for men to be qualified for a matchmaking service at the Gold Spoon app, which has more than 470,000 members.



“We thoroughly evaluate male candidates’ financial ability by looking into their employment contracts or real estate registries. Date highly-paid guys carefully screened by us,” reads its advertisement.



Its VIP clients consist of doctors, attorneys, and others with the highest-paying jobs, the app advertises.



As for the opposite sex, however, the Gold Spoon’s registration process is pretty simple. All one needs to do is to upload a selfie. If they receive an evaluation of 3.6 points or above out of a possible 5 based on that photo by existing users, the applicant is qualified.





A screenshot of the first page of a mobile application “Gold Spoon,” which shows qualifications for men and women to sign up for a match via the app. (Gold Spoon)



Gold Spoon is just one of many dating apps in Korea where men are more strictly evaluated on their financial capacity, while women are mostly judged by their looks.



“More than 40 percent of our female customers are in their 20s. They don’t blindly pursue men of wealth, but there’s surely a high level of preference for rich guys,” said Lee Hae-yeon, a manager at matchmaking company Duo.



“When it comes to economic power, I’ve hardly seen young female members who want perfect equality between men and women.”



Men desire younger, attractive partners while women seek those with resources to provide for the family. These are general mating preferences observed all across the world, although to varying degrees. In fact, evolutionary psychologists have long claimed that they are based on biology.



But does it still hold true in modern society, after all the changes in gender roles?



Aside from dating apps’ client evaluation criteria, many TV reality dating shows in Korea conform to the mating preference stereotypes of men’s wealth and women’s beauty.



Most of the shows’ male participants are older and have more established social and economic positions, compared to their female counterparts. While men who are doctors, lawyers, restaurant owners and startup CEOs often star in such programs, the female cast usually includes beautiful young ladies who are college students, aspiring actresses or are introduced just as office workers, as if their professions are not relevant information.





Participants of Channel A's reality dating show “Heart Signal 2” and “Heart Signal 3" (Channel A)