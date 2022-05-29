Korean films that brought home Cannes awards

Bong Joon ho's film "Parasite" (CJ Entertainment)

South Korean cinema brought home two trophies from this year’s Cannes Film Festival -- best director for Park Chan-wook of “Decision to Leave” and best actor for Song Kang-ho of “Broker.”



While the two wins follow the Palme d’Or win by Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” in 2019, this year’s festival is all the more significant in that it is the first time there have been two Korean films winning at the same time at one of the three most acclaimed European film competitions -- Cannes, Venice and Berlin.



The first Korean movie was shown at the Cannes Film Festival in 1984.



Auteur Lee Doo-young’s black-and-white “Spinning Wheel” was screened in the Un Certain Regard sidebar. The historical drama centers on women who lived in the patriarchal Joseon era.



In 2002, legendary director Im Kwon-taek, dubbed “the father of Korean cinema” by movie critics, brought home the country’s first-ever trophy from Cannes, with “Chihwaseon,” known also as “Painted Fire.” The film is based on the true story of Jang Seung-eop, a 19th-century Korean painter who stood at the forefront of changes in the Korean arts scene.





Park Chan-wook’s film "Oldboy" (CJ Entertainment)