Collaboration new marketing strategy in Korea’s alcohol industry

A product image of “Kooksoondang Chilsung Maksa,” a collaborative product between Lotte Chilsung Beverage and Kooksoondang Brewery (Kooksoondang Brewery)

Food companies are seeking to cooperate together within the industry to appeal to the younger generation who have become an important consumer demographic.



Lotte Chilsung Beverage, the beverage unit of South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group, said Friday it would launch a makgeolli-flavored soft drink product in collaboration with Korean traditional liquor company Kooksoondang Brewery, starting Wednesday.



Makgeolli cider, or “maksa” for short, is a cocktail of Korean rice wine called makgeolli and a lemon-lime-flavored soft drink that Koreans often call “cider.”



This is not the first time a maksa product was commercialized. It was previously launched in 2021 by South Korean retailer GS25 and in 2016 by another local retailer Homeplus.





An advertisement poster of the makgeolli milkshake launched in collaboration between SPC Group and Seoul Jangsoo (SPC Group)