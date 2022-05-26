[Scholars and their Spaces] Understanding differences

Portrait of Tojeong Lee Ji-ham

In the “Annals of the Joseon Dynasty,” it is recorded that when Lee Ji-ham (1517-1578), who served as Asan County chief at the age of 62, died three months after his inauguration, local residents poured out into the streets, shedding tears in mourning. Why were the people so stricken by his death? Lee, who excelled in science, math, medicine, astronomy and geography, also studied the art of fengshui under the noted scholar Hwaam Seo Gyeong-deok.



Lee was born into the prestigious family of the Hansan Lee clan, but his life was not a smooth one. Due to the guilt-by-association system -- his wife’s family was accused of treason -- that barred him from holding government positions, he wandered around the country for more than 20 years until he was reinstated.



Ironically, this roller-coaster life taught him valuable life lessons and allowed him to passionately care for lower-class people struggling with poverty.



Many anecdotes show the warmth of the “reformer who ran into the world” rather than the eccentricity of an upper-class scholar who made it through rough times.



Lee shared with the poor the keys to success in commerce, salt and fisheries that he gained through his own experience in those fields. It was not normal that a senior governor from the upper class would roll up his sleeves to engage in such works to make a living, no matter how rocky the times.



Moreover, Lee built Geolincheong, a modern rehabilitation institution, where beggars were given one-on-one counseling to find the work best suited to them so that they could make a living on their own.





A view of Hwaam Seowon in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province (Chungnam Institute of History and Culture)