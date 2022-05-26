Hyundai Motor Group presents future role as mobility solution provider at Davos forum

Hyundai Motor Group President and Chief Innovation Officer Chi Young-cho speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday. (World Economic Forum)
Hyundai Motor Group on Thursday unveiled its vision for a human-focused future mobility ecosystem and related platforms at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
The Korean carmaker said its president and Chief Innovation Officer Chi Young-cho presented the necessity of global collaboration for the future of the automotive industry as well as the need to establish a human-focused mobility ecosystem.
According to Chi, companies in the vehicle manufacturing, auto parts making and mobility industries should take an active stance as “mobility solution providers” so that mobility service integration can take place. He said that currently, mobility services are not organized and scattered across various industries.
“From connecting mobility services to establishing and developing related platforms, mobility solution providers should take up their responsibility,” Chi said at the forum.
Chi also pointed out that mobility solution providers should establish integrated mobility service platforms such as multi-modal service platforms, as well as a service that can embrace those with disabilities and the transportation vulnerable.
As part of the establishment of a humanity-based mobility ecosystem, Hyundai Motor Group clinched a partnership with Singaporean institution JTC in January to analyze the market demand for future mobility. Based on such data analysis, the Korean automaker plans to develop self-driving buses and robot taxis in the region.
It also test-operated a car-hailing service called “EnableLA” in Los Angeles in August last year. The service is for people with disabilities and those who are transportation vulnerable, and was made in partnership with the WEF’s Inclusivity Quotient Initiative.
This year’s Davos forum was held under the theme, “History at a Turning Point.” The forum was held after a two-year break due to the pandemic.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)