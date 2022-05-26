 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Hyundai Motor Group presents future role as mobility solution provider at Davos forum

By Kim Da-sol
Published : May 26, 2022 - 16:09       Updated : May 26, 2022 - 16:09
Hyundai Motor Group President and Chief Innovation Officer Chi Young-cho speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday. (World Economic Forum)
Hyundai Motor Group President and Chief Innovation Officer Chi Young-cho speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday. (World Economic Forum)

Hyundai Motor Group on Thursday unveiled its vision for a human-focused future mobility ecosystem and related platforms at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The Korean carmaker said its president and Chief Innovation Officer Chi Young-cho presented the necessity of global collaboration for the future of the automotive industry as well as the need to establish a human-focused mobility ecosystem. 

According to Chi, companies in the vehicle manufacturing, auto parts making and mobility industries should take an active stance as “mobility solution providers” so that mobility service integration can take place. He said that currently, mobility services are not organized and scattered across various industries.

“From connecting mobility services to establishing and developing related platforms, mobility solution providers should take up their responsibility,” Chi said at the forum. 

Chi also pointed out that mobility solution providers should establish integrated mobility service platforms such as multi-modal service platforms, as well as a service that can embrace those with disabilities and the transportation vulnerable. 

As part of the establishment of a humanity-based mobility ecosystem, Hyundai Motor Group clinched a partnership with Singaporean institution JTC in January to analyze the market demand for future mobility. Based on such data analysis, the Korean automaker plans to develop self-driving buses and robot taxis in the region. 

It also test-operated a car-hailing service called “EnableLA” in Los Angeles in August last year. The service is for people with disabilities and those who are transportation vulnerable, and was made in partnership with the WEF’s Inclusivity Quotient Initiative. 

This year’s Davos forum was held under the theme, “History at a Turning Point.” The forum was held after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114