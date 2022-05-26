Convenience stores frequented by men more than women: data

(123rf)
South Korean men shop at a convenience store more often than women, with men in their 20s visiting most often among all age groups of both men and women, at nine times a month on average, according to data released by Samsung Card on Thursday.
In the first quarter this year, men using the firm’s card visited a convenience store 6.3 times a month on average, while women shopped there 3.9 times a month on average. The total number of users surveyed was not disclosed. As of September last year, 11.98 million people were registered with the company.
The monthly averages for men in their 30s, 40s and 50s stood at 7.7 times, six times and five times, respectively, whereas their female counterparts scored 4.1 times, 3.6 times and 3.4 times, respectively.
Men were found to have spent more than women when shopping at a convenience store, with men in their 20s leading the race again at 71,000 won ($55) a month, followed by men in their 30s, 40s and 50s at 65,000 won, 56,000 won and 46,000 won, respectively.
Meanwhile, women in their 20s spent the most at 40,000 won per month, with women in their 30s, 40s and 50s having spent 34,000 won, 31,000 won and 28,000 won, respectively.
“That 20-somethings spend the most in their respective gender group means convenience stores are now part of their daily routine when they eat -- be it breakfast, lunch or dinner,” the company said.
Last year, the largest convenience stores by market share -- GS25, CU and 7-Eleven -- accounted for a bigger share of the total revenues of the entire retail industry than major supermarket chains including Lotte Mart, emart and Homeplus.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)