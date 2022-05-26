[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul offers homemade bingsu



The Lounge, the premium lounge destination in the eighth-floor reception lobby at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul, celebrates the arrival of summer with three varieties of homemade iced bingsu dessert, available until Sept. 18.



Annual bestseller Jeju Apple Mango Bingsu, the Lounge’s signature summer dessert, features mango pearls topped with a whole sliced apple mango.



Ocean Bingsu, newly created for 2022, features blue pearls topped with blue Curacao gelatin and black sesame injeolmi rice cakes.



Coconut Bingsu is served in a coconut-shaped bowl, topped with soft coconut gelato and caramel sauce, garnished with handmade meringue cookies.



Prices range from 75,000 won to 82,000 won. For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6268.





InterContinental presents premium ‘chicken and beer to-go’ set



InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Samseong-dong, southern Seoul, is offering a chicken and beer set as a to-go option until Aug. 31.



The premium roast chicken boasts an extraordinary flavor due to the finishing touches of garlic butter and truffle oil.



Menu items include quatro chicken -- chicken breast stuffed with four types of cheese and spinach -- and crispy chicken, prepared with butter potatoes and asparagus.



The meal also comes with two homemade sauces developed by the hotel’s chefs. Instead of beer, wine or homemade fruit juice for kids can be ordered.



The premium roast chicken is available for 63,000 won alone or 73,000 won for the craft beer or homemade fruit juice set. For reservations, call (02) 559-7653.





Grand Josun Jeju offers ‘The Blue Experience’ package with Johnnie Walker



Grand Josun Jeju is presenting its special whisky package in collaboration with Scotch whisky brand Johnnie Walker, until June 19.



The promotion includes a two-night stay in the Hill Suite, the luxury room offered at Grand Josun Jeju, but with an upgraded version called the Blue Suite, with touches of Johnnie Walker Blue‘s identity.



In the guest room, a 500-milliliter bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue is prepared with a set of exclusive glasses. A soothing bath bomb set is also presented as a complimentary gift.



Guests can also use the hotel’s private lounge, Gran J, at their time of preference.



The price starts at 2.31 million won. For inquiries, call 1811-0511.





Grand Hyatt Seoul hotel to open poolside BBQ for summer



Grand Hyatt Seoul hotel, the city’s only spot to enjoy delicacies with a breathtaking view, will open its Poolside BBQ on June 3 through September.



Poolside BBQ is the hotel’s outdoor buffet restaurant that offers grilled meat as a specialty. The appetizer section provides fresh salad, grilled vegetables and more. The highlight of the buffet is the grill section, where diverse meats such as beef, lamb, sausages and seafood are freshly grilled on site.



A beverage package can be ordered separately, which includes a free flow of beer, white and red wine and soft drinks.



The buffet is offered from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and prices start at 138,000 won for adults and 69,000 won for children. For reservations, call (02) 797-1234.



