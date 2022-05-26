 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Yoon picks women for last remaining 2 Cabinet ministers

By Yonhap
Published : May 26, 2022 - 11:07       Updated : May 26, 2022 - 11:07
This combined image, provided by the presidential office, shows Education Minister nominee Park Soon-ae (L), Welfare Minister nominee Kim Seung-hee (C) and Oh Yu-kyoung, nominee for the head of the Ministry for Food and Drug Safety. (The presidential office)
This combined image, provided by the presidential office, shows Education Minister nominee Park Soon-ae (L), Welfare Minister nominee Kim Seung-hee (C) and Oh Yu-kyoung, nominee for the head of the Ministry for Food and Drug Safety. (The presidential office)

President Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday named his nominees for education and welfare ministers, picking women for both positions following criticism that his Cabinet is male-dominated.

Park Soon-ae, a professor of the Graduate School of Public Administration at Seoul National University, was named education minister, while Kim Seung-hee, a former lawmaker, was named welfare minister.

Earlier in the day, a senior presidential official said Yoon had planned to pick women as his nominees for education and welfare ministers, as part of his efforts to encourage professional advancement of women.

The presidential office said Park, an expert of public administration, is qualified to improve educational administration and help the Yoon administration materialize key state affairs in the field of education.

Kim, an expert of food and drug, served as the head of the Ministry for Food and Drug Safety between 2015 and 2016, the office said.

Oh Yu-kyoung, head of the College of Pharmacy at Seoul National University, was named chief for the Ministry for Food and Drug Safety.

In South Korea, all ministers are subject to a parliamentary confirmation process, but their appointments do not require parliamentary approval. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114