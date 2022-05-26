[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Good Morning



(Korea)



Opened May 25



Drama



Directed by Cha Bong-joo



Soo-mi (Kim Hwan-hee) wants to die due to the difficult situation she had to face as an orphan. Seo-jin (Yoo Sun), a volunteer hospice worker who lost her daughter five years ago, saves Soo-mi as she is about to jump off a bridge. Seo-jin tells Soo-mi that she can learn how to die at the hospice center and suggests she join the volunteers. There, Soo-mi starts teaching In-soo (Lee Soon-jae) how to read and write Korean before his imminent death.





The Red Herring



(Korea)



Opened May 25



Documentary



Directed by Yi Seung-jun



What happened to Cho Kuk and the people around him from the day Cho was appointed justice minister on Aug. 9, 2019, to his stepping down weeks later on Oct. 14 due to a scandal involving his family? Clips of an interview with Cho, as well as scenes from his everyday life after leaving office, including his phone conversation with his daughter Cho Min, are featured.





The Roundup



(Korea)



Opened May 18



Crime



Directed by Lee Sang-yong



Cop Ma Seok-do (Don Lee) heads to Vietnam to extradite a suspect. But soon after his arrival, he discovers murder cases and finds out that the vicious Korean killer (Son Suk-ku) has been committing crimes against Korean tourists for several years. Ma Seok-do decides to chase after the killer, but is impeded as Korean cops do not have investigative power in Vietnam.



