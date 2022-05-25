 Back To Top
National

[Interactive] Imports of home furnishing products at record high last year amid pandemic

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : May 28, 2022 - 10:01       Updated : May 28, 2022 - 10:01

South Korea's imports of home furnishing products hit an all-time high last year on the back of demand by stay-at-home consumers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed.

The imports of eight kinds of home furnishing goods, including sofas and lamps, came to $3.5 billion last year, up 15.6 percent from a year earlier, according to data from the Korea Customs Service.

It rose 26.1 percent from the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

By country, inbound shipments from China were the largest with $2.63 billion, followed by Vietnam with $332 million, the data showed. (Yonhap)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
