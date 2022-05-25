 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] Confiscated narcotics hit record high in 2021: data

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : May 26, 2022 - 10:00       Updated : May 26, 2022 - 10:00

The amount of illegal narcotics confiscated in South Korea reached an all-time high last year, with an increase of foreign and juvenile drug offenders, government data showed.

According to the data compiled by the Supreme Prosecutors Office, a total of 1,295.7 kilograms of illegal drugs were confiscated in 2021, more than a threefold jump from a year earlier.

Noticeably, the amount of major illegal drugs - including methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana - soared more than five times on-year to 1,179 kilograms in 2021.

Prosecutors attributed the increase to large-scale clampdowns, including confiscating around 400 kilograms of cocaine illegally smuggled from Peru to the southern port city of Busan in October. (Yonhap)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
