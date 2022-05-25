Pink Sweat$ counts on ‘big energy’ at first performance in Korea as Seoul Jazz Festival’s headliner

American R&B singer-songwriter Pink Sweat$ poses for photos during a press conference event held on Wednesday at InterContinental Seoul Coex in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, celebrating his first visit to Korea to meet local fans through the Seoul Jazz Festival. (Yonhap)

American R&B singer-songwriter Pink Sweat$, who is set to meet his fans in Korea for the first time, said that he expects to see some “big energy” from the audience.



In a press conference held on Wednesday at InterContinental Seoul Coex in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, the artist expressed his excitement for the upcoming Seoul Jazz Festival, which is set to run Friday to Sunday.



The first thing the musician said as soon as he walked into the venue was “thank you” in Korean. The musician, dressed in a set of bright pink hoodie and sweatpants, made a heart shape with his hands while posing for photos.



“(I expect) big energy at the festival. It’s gonna be so fun!” he said, while hinting that he is going to be a “spontaneous” performer onstage to present memorable performances for local festivalgoers.



Pink Sweat$ -- whose real name is David Bowden -- is loved by listeners both at home and abroad for his music, which delivers a message of love and hope. One of his songs that went viral was “At My Worst,” which has recorded almost 150 million views on YouTube since its release on Sep. 25, 2020. Backed by his popularity, the artist was invited as the headliner for the first day of the Seoul Jazz Festival.





