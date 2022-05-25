 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

LG CNS lays out 52 real-life applications for AI

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : May 25, 2022 - 13:54       Updated : May 25, 2022 - 13:54
An image illustrating 52 use cases of AI technology defined by LG CNS. (LG CNS)
An image illustrating 52 use cases of AI technology defined by LG CNS. (LG CNS)
South Korean information technology solutions firm LG CNS has come up with 52 real-life applications for artificial intelligence, in line with its move to expand AI-related consulting services, the company said Wednesday.

The use cases will allow its clients to better identify what kind of AI solutions they would need, and help LG CNS recommend the most optimal solution to the clients, LG CNS said in a statement.

For example, if a company is looking to avoid worksite disasters, LG CNS will recommend a visual AI solution that detects workers’ abnormal behavior -- one of the 52 applications defined by LG CNS.

Those in need of discovering online consumer demand for a certain product can use the language processing AI solution for online social media analysis.

LG CNS will recommend an AI-powered data analysis solution if a client wants to prevent misuse of company credit cards.

With a number of choices, clients will be able to set priorities in what actions should be taken through LG CNS’ consulting service that takes up to two months, the firm said.

(consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114