LG CNS lays out 52 real-life applications for AI

South Korean information technology solutions firm LG CNS has come up with 52 real-life applications for artificial intelligence, in line with its move to expand AI-related consulting services, the company said Wednesday.The use cases will allow its clients to better identify what kind of AI solutions they would need, and help LG CNS recommend the most optimal solution to the clients, LG CNS said in a statement.For example, if a company is looking to avoid worksite disasters, LG CNS will recommend a visual AI solution that detects workers’ abnormal behavior -- one of the 52 applications defined by LG CNS.Those in need of discovering online consumer demand for a certain product can use the language processing AI solution for online social media analysis.LG CNS will recommend an AI-powered data analysis solution if a client wants to prevent misuse of company credit cards.With a number of choices, clients will be able to set priorities in what actions should be taken through LG CNS’ consulting service that takes up to two months, the firm said.