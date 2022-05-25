S. Korean leather company recognized by BMW for sustainability

Logo of ATKO Planning (ATKO Planning)
South Korean recycled leather company ATKO Planning said Wednesday that it has been selected by German carmaker BMW as a potential business partner at a startup pitching event held at the Seoul Trade Exhibition Center on April 21.
The annual event, BMW Startup Garage Open Innovation Pitching Day, is co-hosted by the automaker, the Korea Venture Investment Corp., and Korea’s trade promotion agency Kotra to select local enterprises that could work with BMW to accelerate the automaker’s innovation and ESG management.
ATKO Planning said it presented its flagship recycled leather yarn product to BMW officials at the event, and pitched possible areas of partnership.
The leather company was the only company from the material industry to pass BMW’s final evaluation, and will be participating in the BMW Munich Startup IR Roadshow in June. It will also meet BMW officials in Germany to discuss business cooperation, according to the Korean company.
“ESG management strategies are rapidly being implemented in the auto industry,” said an ATKO Planning official.
“We are planning on finalizing recycling plans for car seat-related leather waste through follow up discussions, and will look forward to working with BMW to reduce leather-related carbon emissions.”
By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com
)