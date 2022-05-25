 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Spy chief nominee vows to bolster intelligence capabilities on N. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : May 25, 2022 - 11:42       Updated : May 25, 2022 - 11:42
Kim Kyou-hyun, who is nominated as the director of the National Intelligence Service, takes an oath during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Kim Kyou-hyun, who is nominated as the director of the National Intelligence Service, takes an oath during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The nominee to head the country's spy agency vowed Wednesday to significantly bolster the agency's intelligence capabilities on North Korea amid rising tensions in the wake of Pyongyang's missile launches.

"If I can serve as the director of the National Intelligence Service, I will sharply reinforce intelligence capabilities on North Korea, such as early detection of provocation signs," Kim Kyou-hyun said during his confirmation hearing.

"I will reform and reform again to make the NIS a top-class intelligence agency like Mossad that contributes to Israel's security in between the Arab nations," he said during the hearing held just hours after North Korea fired three ballistic missiles.

Kim, a career diplomat, was tapped by President Yoon Suk-yeol as the NIS director earlier this month.

"As the president said in his inauguration speech, we will work closely with overseas intelligence agencies, such as the United States and Japan, to cope with the recent security reality amid challenges that cannot be solved by one country," he said.

Kim said he also plans to reinforce the NIS' capability in responding to "new security threats," such as the pandemic, climate change and supply chain crisis.

"Not only threats from North Korea, but we are also facing challenges coming from the strategic conflict between the US and China, the Ukraine crisis, global supply chain risks and cybersecurity threats," he said.

"The NIS has completely ended connection with domestic politics, and when it comes to foreign affairs and national security, I think there are no ruling or opposition parties."

Kim's nomination is subject to a confirmation hearing but does not require parliamentary approval. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114