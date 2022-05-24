 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Sample Joseon royal cuisine at Gyeongbokgung

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : May 24, 2022 - 16:18       Updated : May 24, 2022 - 16:18
Participants enjoy meals while listening to stories about royal dishes at the 2021 Suragan program held at Gyeongbokgung’s Saenggwabang, central Seoul. (CHA)
Participants enjoy meals while listening to stories about royal dishes at the 2021 Suragan program held at Gyeongbokgung’s Saenggwabang, central Seoul. (CHA)
The Cultural Heritage Administration and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation are jointly hosting “Invitation to Gyeongbokgung’s Kitchen” at the Sojubang complex of Gyeongbokgung from June 8-20.

Visitors can choose between the Saenggwabang and Sikdorak programs.

The Saenggwabang program includes a live performance of gugak, Korean traditional music, playing in the background during the meal. The Sikdorak program offers detailed explanations of royal cuisine and drinks given by a guide.

Visitors can take part in summer events and games enjoyed at the royal courts, such as making tea confectioneries or bojagi, traditional wrapping cloth.

The Jubanggolmok program offers a summer evening stroll around the annex, called haengrangchae in Korean, while enjoying light nighttime snacks such as watermelon, lotus root chips and yaksik, Korean rice cake made with glutinous rice, honey, nuts, and dried fruits.

Reservations are required through ticketing site Interpark, and up to four tickets can be reserved per person. Tickets cost 25,000 won and reservations open at 2 p.m., Wednesday.

A lottery-based reservation starts at 4 p.m. the same day for visits from June 15 to June 17.

Details can be found at the websites of the Royal Palaces and Tombs Center and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation.

By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114