Sample Joseon royal cuisine at Gyeongbokgung

Participants enjoy meals while listening to stories about royal dishes at the 2021 Suragan program held at Gyeongbokgung’s Saenggwabang, central Seoul. (CHA)
The Cultural Heritage Administration and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation are jointly hosting “Invitation to Gyeongbokgung’s Kitchen” at the Sojubang complex of Gyeongbokgung from June 8-20.
Visitors can choose between the Saenggwabang and Sikdorak programs.
The Saenggwabang program includes a live performance of gugak, Korean traditional music, playing in the background during the meal. The Sikdorak program offers detailed explanations of royal cuisine and drinks given by a guide.
Visitors can take part in summer events and games enjoyed at the royal courts, such as making tea confectioneries or bojagi, traditional wrapping cloth.
The Jubanggolmok program offers a summer evening stroll around the annex, called haengrangchae in Korean, while enjoying light nighttime snacks such as watermelon, lotus root chips and yaksik, Korean rice cake made with glutinous rice, honey, nuts, and dried fruits.
Reservations are required through ticketing site Interpark, and up to four tickets can be reserved per person. Tickets cost 25,000 won and reservations open at 2 p.m., Wednesday.
A lottery-based reservation starts at 4 p.m. the same day for visits from June 15 to June 17.
Details can be found at the websites of the Royal Palaces and Tombs Center and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation.
By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com
)