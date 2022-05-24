What next for Cheong Wa Dae?

Visitors wait in line to enter the former presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, in Jongno-gu, Seoul, on May 15. (Yonhap)

Cheong Wa Dae is unlikely to be designated a state-registered historic site, but it could be listed as a cultural heritage site, according to a Cultural Heritage Administration official.



“We are conjecturing that steps can be taken to list it as a cultural heritage site,” the official told The Korea Herald on May 10, the day of President Yoon Suk-yeol’s inauguration and the opening of the former presidential office to the public.



Yoon relocated the presidential office from Cheong Wa Dae to the Ministry of National Defense building in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.



Cheong Wa Dae, also known as the Blue House, was the site of the presidential office since 1948 when the late President Syngman Rhee took office as the first president of the Republic of Korea. Given its history, it could be registered as a contemporary cultural heritage site, the official said.



However, the site also has a long history that dates back to the Goryeo Kingdom (918-1392), when a royal palace was built on it. Records show that in the Joseon era (1392-1910), the area functioned as part of Gyeongbokgung’s rear garden. Gyeongbokgung was the main royal palace of the Joseon dynasty.



On May 3, a week before the inauguration, the presidential transition committee announced that Cheong Wa Dae’s key historical artifacts and surroundings would be restored, and that the complex would be turned into a “world-class historical and cultural space.” That plan includes the restoration of Gyeongbokgung’s rear garden. According to the master plan, research and restoration of the site and relics would be completed by 2026.



With over 377,888 visitors having entered Cheong Wa Dae in the 13-day period through Sunday, there is great interest in how the site would defined in the future.





A KBS' Open Concert show was held in the garden in front of the main office building of Cheong Wa Dae, on Sunday. (Yonhap)